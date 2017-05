We're told to step up when we see people in danger. Some men did just that in Portland, Oregon -- and it cost them their lives in slayings too senseless to comprehend. Three men on a commuter train tried to help two women, one wearing a hijab, who were being verbally harassed by a man yelling anti-Muslim slurs. The man stabbed two of the would-be defenders to death and injured the third. The women -- who are now speaking out -- were unharmed, and the suspect was arrested. The men are being hailed nationwide as heroes , including by President Trump, who called the stabbings "unacceptable." Now, Portland's mayor wants to stop two "alt-right" rallies planned for the coming days.