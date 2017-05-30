He drove his DeLorean at 88 mph. Instead of time traveling, he got a ticket

Story highlights The ticket will cost Spencer White almost $400, but he's not upset

In "Back to the Future," a DeLorean moving at 88 mph becomes a time machine

(CNN) Any fan of the "Back to the Future" movies knows you need two things in order to time travel: a flux capacitor and a DeLorean going 88 mph.

Spencer White didn't have a flux capacitor handy, but his DeLorean sports car was zipping down a California highway at a pretty good clip when he got a speeding ticket -- for going 88 mph.

White is a "Back to the Future" enthusiast (that's why he has the DeLorean, duh). He said he and his mom were going about 85 mph Friday on Highway 14 north of Los Angeles when she had an idea.

"My mom, she's looking at me and she just says, 'Take it up to 88, let's do it," White told CNN affiliate KTLA . "I was at 88 for about two seconds ... and, immediately I saw a police officer behind me."

Apparently two seconds at 88 mph isn't long enough to disappear in a trail of fire. It is long enough, however, to get a ticket for almost $400 from an officer. Ouch.

