Tamir Rice shooting probe: 1 officer fired, 1 suspended

By Jason Hanna, CNN

Updated 12:05 PM ET, Tue May 30, 2017

Tamir Rice, 12, was fatally shot by a Cleveland police officer in November 2014 while he was holding a toy gun, police say.
(CNN)Cleveland police Officer Timothy Loehmann, who fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice in November 2014, was fired Tuesday after an investigation found that he was guilty of violating rules when he applied to be a cadet, Cleveland Director of Public Safety Michael McGrath said.

The officer who was with Loehmann when Rice was shot, Officer Frank Garmback, will be suspended for 10 days starting Wednesday -- and will be required to attend additional tactical training -- after being found guilty of rules violations relating to tactics deployed that day, McGrath said.
