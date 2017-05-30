Breaking News

French Open 2017: In defense of grunting?

By Ravi Ubha, CNN

Updated 5:19 AM ET, Tue May 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tennis is one of the noisiest sports around, and players grunting whilst playing shots has been a facet of the game for decades. But do some take it too far?
Photos: The tennis grunt: A force for good?
Tennis is one of the noisiest sports around, and players grunting whilst playing shots has been a facet of the game for decades. But do some take it too far?
Hide Caption
1 of 10
Maria Sharapova has one of the loudest grunts in the game. Measured at 101 decibels, it&#39;s roughly the same volume as a jet plane taking off. The Russian, who recently her return from a 15-month drugs ban, has, along with other female players, received criticism for the length and volume of her grunt. Sharapova wasn&#39;t given a wild card for the French Open, but has said she is going to play in the Wimbledon qualifiers as she attempts to compete in the season&#39;s next grand slam.
Photos: The tennis grunt: A force for good?
Maria Sharapova has one of the loudest grunts in the game. Measured at 101 decibels, it's roughly the same volume as a jet plane taking off. The Russian, who recently her return from a 15-month drugs ban, has, along with other female players, received criticism for the length and volume of her grunt. Sharapova wasn't given a wild card for the French Open, but has said she is going to play in the Wimbledon qualifiers as she attempts to compete in the season's next grand slam.
Hide Caption
2 of 10
Alan Jones, a British coach who widely endorses grunting as a way to generate shot power, tells CNN that excessive grunters -- among whom he lists Sharapova and three-time grand slam winner Tracy Austin (pictured) -- aren&#39;t &quot;co-ordinating [shot and grunt] for the right reasons ... once the ball has left, there is no sense of value.&quot;
Photos: The tennis grunt: A force for good?
Alan Jones, a British coach who widely endorses grunting as a way to generate shot power, tells CNN that excessive grunters -- among whom he lists Sharapova and three-time grand slam winner Tracy Austin (pictured) -- aren't "co-ordinating [shot and grunt] for the right reasons ... once the ball has left, there is no sense of value."
Hide Caption
3 of 10
Eight-time major winner Jimmy Connors, however, balanced the two &quot;brilliantly,&quot; says Jones. &quot;He used to coordinate his power shots to his grunts beautifully.&quot;
Photos: The tennis grunt: A force for good?
Eight-time major winner Jimmy Connors, however, balanced the two "brilliantly," says Jones. "He used to coordinate his power shots to his grunts beautifully."
Hide Caption
4 of 10
Inspired by martial artists and boxers, Jones encouraged Jo Durie, a former British player who reached a career-high of No. 5 in the world rankings, to &quot;make lots of noise through impact.&quot;
Photos: The tennis grunt: A force for good?
Inspired by martial artists and boxers, Jones encouraged Jo Durie, a former British player who reached a career-high of No. 5 in the world rankings, to "make lots of noise through impact."
Hide Caption
5 of 10
Rafael Nadal is one of the most notorious grunters in the men&#39;s game. He has a style that insists he &quot;works very hard,&quot; Jones explains. &quot;Rafa&#39;s noise isn&#39;t just about the strike, it&#39;s the fight within.&quot;
Photos: The tennis grunt: A force for good?
Rafael Nadal is one of the most notorious grunters in the men's game. He has a style that insists he "works very hard," Jones explains. "Rafa's noise isn't just about the strike, it's the fight within."
Hide Caption
6 of 10
One of the all-time tennis greats, Martina Navratilova, famously dubbed excessive grunting as&lt;a href=&quot;http://uk.reuters.com/article/uk-tennis-wimbledon-grunting-sb-idUKTRE55L0E520090622&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; &quot;cheating,&quot;&lt;/a&gt; citing Roger Federer as a counter-example of a successful player who keeps schtum on the court.
Photos: The tennis grunt: A force for good?
One of the all-time tennis greats, Martina Navratilova, famously dubbed excessive grunting as "cheating," citing Roger Federer as a counter-example of a successful player who keeps schtum on the court.
Hide Caption
7 of 10
Both male and female grunters have been criticized in the past. Amanda Owens, a prominent sport psychologist who has worked with Britain&#39;s Davis Cup team, said Argentine Martin Del Potro&#39;s grunts hampered Andy Murray when the pair met last year. The Scot &quot;couldn&#39;t hear whether the ball was being called out or not,&quot; Owens told CNN.
Photos: The tennis grunt: A force for good?
Both male and female grunters have been criticized in the past. Amanda Owens, a prominent sport psychologist who has worked with Britain's Davis Cup team, said Argentine Martin Del Potro's grunts hampered Andy Murray when the pair met last year. The Scot "couldn't hear whether the ball was being called out or not," Owens told CNN.
Hide Caption
8 of 10
Eight-time grand slam champion Andre Agassi was famously rebuked by fellow player Ivan Lendl for his in-game sound effects.
Photos: The tennis grunt: A force for good?
Eight-time grand slam champion Andre Agassi was famously rebuked by fellow player Ivan Lendl for his in-game sound effects.
Hide Caption
9 of 10
Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, a double winner of the Australian Open, is one of the most-criticized in the game when it comes to noise levels. Owens distinguishes between grunting and shrieking: &quot;There is no reason why it should be screeching,&quot; she says, referring to Azarenka. &quot;One can&#39;t focus or concentrate ... It&#39;s disturbing the game.&quot;
Photos: The tennis grunt: A force for good?
Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, a double winner of the Australian Open, is one of the most-criticized in the game when it comes to noise levels. Owens distinguishes between grunting and shrieking: "There is no reason why it should be screeching," she says, referring to Azarenka. "One can't focus or concentrate ... It's disturbing the game."
Hide Caption
10 of 10
novak djokovic tennis gruntgrunt gallery sharapova 1austin grunt gallerygrunt gallery jimmy connorsgrunt gallery jo duriegrunt gallery nadalnavratilova grunt gallerygrunt gallery del potrogrunt gallery agassigrunt gallery azarenka

Story highlights

  • Grunting discussed for years in tennis
  • While some are put off by loud grunts ...
  • ... grunting can help players

(CNN)Tennis fans heading to the French Open with a sensitivity to noise might want to treasure the coming fortnight at Roland Garros.

That's because after the conclusion of the season's second grand slam tennis is about to get louder -- much louder.
Grand slam winners Maria Sharapova and Victoria Azarenka have long been considered two of the loudest grunters in tennis and the sounds stemming from their mouths -- instead of their tennis rackets -- might just attract more attention at Wimbledon in July.
"It'll be a scream on centre court as women face off" was the headline adopted by Melbourne's Herald Sun five years ago on the eve of the Australian Open final between Sharapova and Azarenka.
Sharapova -- who returned to tennis in April after serving a 15-month doping ban -- wasn't offered a wild card entry for the French Open but is expected to make it through qualifying and land in the main draw at Wimbledon -- tennis' most prestigious tournament.
Read More
Meanwhile Azarenka, who also isn't competing at Roland Garros, hinted in a tweet last week she would surface at the famous SW19 postcode after intending to make her own comeback -- the Belarussian gave birth to son Leo in December and hasn't played since last year's French Open -- at a Wimbledon warmup.
READ: Inside the secret world of the tennis locker room
READ: Why tennis stars are being trolled

Do you understand how to use noise?

But are tennis' grunters misunderstood?
While some TV viewers in the past have complained about the loudness of grunts and other fans have opted for earplugs or even mimicked those sounds when in the stadium, it turns out that grunting can aid performance on the tennis court.
"The emotional value is one, no doubt," Alan Jones, a London-based tennis coach with 50 years of experience, told CNN Sport. "Exhaling to the point of contact is two."
Jones is most famous for his partnership with Jo Durie, who reached a highest ranking of fifth in the world in 1984. He urged Durie to "make lots of noise through impact."
Decades later, it's advice he gives youngsters in the infancy of their careers.
"Look at martial arts," he said. "And if you listen to boxers when they are giving their blows. Why would you hold your breath in?
"I've got a player now who I really think will have a great shot in two or three years' time. She's a great tactician and at the moment is an athlete with a tennis racket.
"I'm trying to convert her to a tennis athlete. One of the things we're doing is at the moment of impact, do you understand how to use noise?"
Jones suspected that players who grunt are able to generate more pace and a study conducted by the University of Nebraska, Omaha confirmed as much.

Velocity increases

Ten players from the US top tier Division I -- five men and five women -- were placed in different groups. One group was told to grunt while the other wasn't.
The grunters, in a combined hitting session of 20 minutes, registered increased velocity of 3.8%.
"We speculate that grunting may allow a greater utilization of energy from the elastic components of the large trunk muscles which would provide more energy for hitting without increasing the energy demand," Kris Berg, who oversaw the study, told CNN in an email.
WTA chief plots new ways to grow women&#39;s game
WTA chief plots new ways to grow women's game

    JUST WATCHED

    WTA chief plots new ways to grow women's game

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

WTA chief plots new ways to grow women's game 03:29
The findings wouldn't have surprised Jonny Fraser, who holds a Master's degree in sport and exercise science and owns Science in Tennis in Sheffield, England.
"If you think about grunting and relate that to strength and conditioning, what we do in strength and conditioning is we talk about using that breath, that inhalation to stabilize your spine but generate more force ultimately," Fraser, a former county tennis player, told CNN.
"From a tennis perspective and what the science says is that it helps improve muscular recruitment, to take that breath in, it stabilizes your spine and helps your muscular recruitment around areas such as your trunk muscles, so things like your obliques and your pec major," he added, referring to the chest and sides.
"So as you come through it helps to generate that little bit extra force as you strike the ball and that leads to increased velocity."
By taking that deep breath, said Fraser, not only does one create more muscular force but the state of relaxation increases.
"The more relaxed you are, the more force you are going to generate," he said.
"If you think about a hosepipe with a kink in it, if you're tense and nervous, the amount of force that can go through that hosepipe and that whole chain of your body will be reduced. It's the same in tennis."
Roland Garros clay: A layered cake - with red frosting
Roland Garros clay: A layered cake - with red frosting

    JUST WATCHED

    Roland Garros clay: A layered cake - with red frosting

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Roland Garros clay: A layered cake - with red frosting 02:25

101 decibels

Even so Jones and Amanda J.N. Owens, a performance and sports psychologist, feel the grunts of Sharapova and Azarenka are excessively loud.
Yet grunting and exhaling as a whole sharpens focus, according to Jones. Players might otherwise dwell on an unforced error, bad call or worry about what the opponent is doing.
"Sharapova does have the ability to focus very quickly," Owens, a former player who now owns Believe consultancy, told CNN.
"And grunting for her is her way of focusing and getting in the present and creating the flow and rhythm. It's just beautiful to watch.
"Psychologically, exhaling releases more power in the shot. If you hold your breath in, it tenses the body."
Sharapova's grunts were once measured at 101 decibels -- similar to a jet taking off -- so her level certainly exceeds most on the tour. She told Reuters in 2012 that grunting was simply a "natural habit" and not taught.

Gamesmanship?

Grunting, however, isn't confined to the women's game. Far from it.
Men's pros, including Rafael Nadal, regularly grunt, with Andre Agassi famously drawing rebuke from Ivan Lendl in the late 1980s for his audible exertions.
"I was practising next to Nadal, and he grunts louder than me, and nobody notices that. Why?" asked Azarenka at Wimbledon in 2015.
Former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki has claimed some players grunt as a form of gamesmanship. Lendl said following a match against Agassi at the 1988 US Open that his rival's grunts affected how he heard the ball come off the strings, a key component in anticipating the strength and direction of a shot.

Spain&#39;s Rafael Nadal bites the Musketeers trophy after winning the 2013 French tennis Open final against Spain&#39;s David Ferrer at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on June 9, 2013. AFP PHOTO / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD (Photo credit should read KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP/Getty Images)
Spain's Rafael Nadal bites the Musketeers trophy after winning the 2013 French tennis Open final against Spain's David Ferrer at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris on June 9, 2013.

    JUST WATCHED

    Rafa Nadal: In search of 'La Decima' in Paris

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

The head of the WTA, Steve Simon, told reporters in Miami in March that he didn't plan on taking any action to lessen grunting, five years after predecessor Stacey Allaster sought to formally address the issue.
Grunting and the debate surrounding it will probably never stop but the benefits are clear.
"There are many byproducts to it," said Jones. "It influences how you feel in the moment of crisis. You can release it. It's not just about the strike.
"It can add such good value to a competitor, to make them feel good."