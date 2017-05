WH communications director stepping down

Asked about White House press secretary Sean Spicer's job security, a White House official said staffers have been told the press secretary "isn't going anywhere."

Dubke, who founded Crossroads Media, a political admaker based in Alexandria, Virginia, joined the administration in February after he was brought in by Spicer, who served as both press secretary and communications director in the opening days of the Trump administration.

Dubke was a last-minute addition to the administration following the resignation of Jason Miller, who served on Trump's campaign. His appointment came with some criticism, as CNN reported at the time that some inside the White House said they would have preferred a veteran from the campaign.