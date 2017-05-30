WH communications director stepping down

Washington (CNN) White House communications director Mike Dubke is leaving the White House.

He told CNN Tuesday he submitted his resignation on May 18 but offered to stay until the end of President Donald Trump's foreign trip. A final day has not been set, Dubke said.

"It has been a privilege to serve this president," Dubke said in a phone interview.

Dubke said he had "a good conversation with the President" after submitting his resignation. He declined to discuss the turmoil inside the West Wing, only saying he was resigning "for a number of reasons -- for personal reasons."

Dubke's departure comes as speculation has swirled about a possible Trump staff shakeup.

