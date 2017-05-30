Democrat responds to Nunes' recorded accusations

Story highlights Nunes accused Democrats of using the investigation as an excuse for their election loss

Swalwell has sponsored a bill for an independent commission

Washington (CNN) Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, pushed back Tuesday against accusations made by the Republican chairman of the panel.

In a recording obtained by the Los Angeles Times , Rep. Devin Nunes told a crowd gathered at a fundraiser last month that Democrats wanted an independent commission to investigate Russian interference in the election and allegations of political collusion "because they want to continue the narrative that Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump are best friends," and also to make up for their loss in the 2016 election.

Swalwell, who introduced legislation along with Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings to establish such a commission, said on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront" that Nunes' claims were not true.

Nunes recused himself from leading the House intelligence committee's investigation in April after drawing fire over a meeting on White House grounds and perceived closeness to President Donald Trump.

Swalwell said Nunes' comments disappointed him and went against the committee's ideal bipartisan nature.

