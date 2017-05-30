(CNN) The Department of Homeland Security appears open to alternatives to an expansion of the electronics ban, such as random screening of passengers, an airline source tells CNN.

"Originally the industry felt the only outcome was going to be a laptop ban," the source said. But after initial talks between DHS officials and their European counterparts, where the Europeans expressed outrage about the potential ban, "things felt different," the source said.

The source said the airline industry's meetings with DHS a few weeks ago left the industry with the impression that the ban expansion was mere days away. Since then, the source says the lack of action on the part of DHS coupled with the ongoing discussions makes industry insiders feel like the agency is open to other ideas.

"Things feel different, as if they are open to alternatives like additional random screening and additional secondary screening," the source said.

However, the more open stance has not eliminated the possibility of expanding the electronics ban to flights between the US and Europe.

