How paid family leave hurts women

But it doesn't have to be this way. Government can create a buyer's market for labor through a variety of deregulatory initiatives. For instance, reforming occupational licensing laws , which prevent women from working in certain occupations, and relaxing zoning regulations, which increase low-income women's commute times , will make it easier for mothers to participate in the labor force on their terms. Meanwhile, eliminating the tax exclusion for employer-sponsored health insurance, which ties women to jobs with abysmal maternity benefits, will enable women to take jobs that line up better with their personal needs. Finally, deregulation of inane child care regulations, such as Washington, D.C.'s new requirement that child care workers obtain college degrees, will make work economically practical.