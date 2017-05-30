How paid family leave hurts women

Vanessa Brown Calder is a policy analyst at the Cato Institute , where she focuses on social welfare, housing and urban policy. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) The White House released its full budget last week, and one of President Donald Trump's campaign promises materialized along with it: paid family leave. The details of the program remain hazy, but what we do know is that states would be required to design and finance six weeks of paid parental leave for workers. It would cover mothers and fathers.