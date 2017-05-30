Ivanka-brand Popsicles are the least of our worries

Story highlights
- Jill Filipovic: We've got bigger problems than Ivanka Trump-brand champagne Popsicles -- like her father's policies that hurt women
- Rolling back contraceptive coverage will be disastrous for women and families across America, Filipovic writes
Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the new book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.
(CNN)When Ivanka Trump's lifestyle brand, Ivanka Trump HQ, tweeted about making champagne Popsicles for Memorial Day, it became the most "important" thing on social media over the holiday weekend. The snark wrote itself -- on a day honoring the military dead, you're celebrating? Team Ivanka's "let them eat Popsicles" moment was yet more tone-deaf fodder for the case that the Trumps are a family of overindulged idiots.