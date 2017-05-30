Ivanka-brand Popsicles are the least of our worries

Story highlights Jill Filipovic: We've got bigger problems than Ivanka Trump-brand champagne Popsicles -- like her father's policies that hurt women

Rolling back contraceptive coverage will be disastrous for women and families across America, Filipovic writes

Jill Filipovic is a journalist based in New York and Nairobi, Kenya, and the author of the new book "The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness." Follow her on Twitter. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) When Ivanka Trump's lifestyle brand, Ivanka Trump HQ, tweeted about making champagne Popsicles for Memorial Day, it became the most "important" thing on social media over the holiday weekend. The snark wrote itself -- on a day honoring the military dead, you're celebrating? Team Ivanka's "let them eat Popsicles" moment was yet more tone-deaf fodder for the case that the Trumps are a family of overindulged idiots.

Jill Filipovic

But maybe we should back off -- not off the Trumps, but off the unfortunate optics, and focus on the substance of what Ivanka's father is doing in office. Because there is plenty there to talk about -- and that Ivanka could do, but apparently hasn't yet done, to embody her self-appointed role as champion of women and children in her father's administration.

Ivanka is a key player in the administration, which leaves her rightly open for criticism and critique, especially since she's also tied her brand to her newfound feminism lite. But there can be a sexism-infused tone to the Ivanka criticism, a way in which her husband, her father and her brothers are treated more seriously than she is, and yet still held to a lower standard.

In this case, Ivanka is being held accountable for something she probably had nothing to do with; it's unlikely she was the brain trust behind the champagne Popsicle recipe, and she certainly wasn't the social media intern stuck tweeting on a long weekend. And in any event, it's a dumb tweet about Popsicles. Maybe every social media critic spent their Memorial Day in deep and solemn contemplation for the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for the United States, but I think it's more likely that a few of them went to a barbecue.

We can, of course, walk and chew gum at the same time; it's possible to critique a tweet and also care about more important things.