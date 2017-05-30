The secret to Democrats winning again

Story highlights
- Krystal Ball: After Democrats lost the special election in Montana, is it even clearer that the party has a branding problem
- Democrats come off as elitist, and they need to start putting up candidates who can connect with working-class voters, writes Ball
Krystal Ball is the executive director and founder of the People's House Project, an initiative to elect more Democrats in Midwestern and Appalachian states, and author of "Reversing the Apocalypse: Hijacking the Democratic Party to Save the World." Ball is a former Virginia congressional candidate and a current resident of Kentucky. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.
(CNN)Another special-election loss, this time in Montana, has kicked off a round of soul searching and excuse making in the Democratic Party. Sure, this loss came in a state that Trump won by 20-plus points. Sure, we outperformed based on the partisan makeup of the state.