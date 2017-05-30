Story highlights Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts, Ava's Organic Cashews recalled

The nuts were sold in the Northeast and Midwest

(CNN) Simple Truth Dry Roasted Macadamia Nuts and Ava's Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted are the subject of unrelated recalls for possible listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The macadamia nuts were sold in six states: Ohio, Kentucky, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri and Indiana. Kroger , Bakers, Gerbes and Dillons stores carry the Simple Truth line.

The recalled macadamia nuts were sold in a clear 12-ounce plastic package and have a May 2, 2018, expiration date on the side. The UPC is 11110-02478.

Simple Truth macadamia nuts and Ava's organic cashews have been recalled.

Kroger said it has removed the macadamia nuts from its shelves. If you bought one of these packages, throw them away or take them back to the store for a refund or a replacement. Anyone with further questions can call 1-800-KROGERS.

Ava's brand Organic Cashews Roasted & Salted were sold in New Jersey, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The recalled product comes in 8-ounce tubs.

