Dine macabre: When blood's on the menu

By Thomas Page, CNN

Updated 6:36 AM ET, Tue May 30, 2017

La Tour d'Argent: First codified by Parisian restaurant La Tour d'Argent in the 19th century, this extravagant meal is a flamboyant celebration of French haute cuisine. But it's rarely practiced today. Served over three courses, Tepasse is one of a few restauranteurs dedicated to the art of canard a la presse and table-side service.

Swipe through the gallery to discover how other food cultures cook with blood.
Bun Bo Hue: A spicy beef noodle soup harking from the Vietnamese imperial city of Hue (from where it takes its name), Bun Bo Hue is devilishly difficult to make, requiring hours of simmering and a fragrant bunch of herbs to balance its fiery tones. Added at the last minute are cubes of congealed pig's blood, brown or maroon in color and with a texture not dissimilar to tofu.
Mustamakkara: Finnish in origin, Mustamakkara is one of many blood sausages found in Europe. At its best when hot and fresh, the delicacy, made with pig's blood, rye and flour, is usually served with lingonberry sauce.
Dinuguan: Dinuguan is a Filipino stew of pork offal or other meat simmered in a rich, spicy dark gravy of pig blood.
Sanguinaccio dolce: Hailing from Naples, Italy, sanguinaccio dolce is pig's blood sweetened with milk and chocolate. Served either set in cakes, ice cream or viscous for dipping, it's often combined with pine nuts or dried fruit. One of the greatest fictional villains, Hannibal Lecter was partial to sanguinaccio -- of course, he would rather it wasn't made with pig's blood.
Duck soup: Duck blood, sold on the streets of Chongqing Municipality, China. Blood use varies in China, but it's a staple in many soups and stocks in Shanghai and Nanjing, and an example of a modern-day delicacy with modest origins. The other common use is in congealed cubes, as seen in Vietnam.
Snake blood rice wine: Jars of snake wine on sale at a snake farm in the village of Zisiqiao in eastern China. Snake blood is sometimes infused into rice wine for its purported aphrodisiac qualities.
Soondae: Demonstrating the reach of the blood sausage, the soondae (or sundae) is omnipresent in South Korea. Made with boiled or steamed cow or pig's intestines, it's stuffed with barley, noodles and -- of course -- blood. Travel round the street markets of Seoul and you find many a vendor selling either sliced soondaes or in kebab form.
Pepitoria santandereana: This favorite from Colombia involves combining lamb or goat offal with its blood, grains, rice and curd.
Cobra blood: In Indonesia, cobra blood, bile and marrow is mixed with honey at the roadside. Young men will roll up to stalls like this in Jakarta and down the potent concoction, said to have libido-boosting properties.
Blood milkshake: The Samburu, cousins of the Maasai in Kenya, have used the blood of the cattle as nourishment for centuries. Typically the blood is mixed with milk to create a nutrient-rich milkshake.
Bodi tribe: The consumption of raw blood is also practiced by the Maasai of Kenya and Tanzania, and the Bodi tribe of Ethiopia's Omo Valley (pictured). The blood is tapped from the cow's vein using an arrow. The wound is promptly staunched, resulting in no long-term damage to the animal.
(CNN)Another turn of the wheel and blood began to flow, thick and glossy crimson.

The blood in question belonged to a duck, seared and flambeed until its skin reached a rich golden brown, but rarer than rare within. Relieved of its breasts and legs, the bird was now being crushed inside several pounds of Christofle silver in a contraption that would be decried medieval if it weren't so elegant.
And so, after a few strained revolutions, a swift flow of claret.
Confronted with this atavistic sight, customers become unpredictable says Otto Tepasse, the London restauranteur and maitre d' responsible for this meal of canard a la presse.
The time two psychoanalyst guests began drinking blood straight from the saucepan springs to mind.
Arriving in a chauffeur-driven Rolls Royce, this glamorous couple, well into their twilight years, commandeered the press and were soon supping with glee. "It was literally Jungian," Tepasse recalls, laughing. "I was absolutely flabbergasted. Even I wouldn't do that."
He finds a photo of a female customer, bare-chested and, for want of a better euphemism, communing with the contents of the press. "This is what happens when the blood comes out," he offers as explanation. "It's quite amazing."
The height of French haute cuisine certainly has some curious followers. Now I was becoming one of them.

Bird is the word

Bavarian-born but with French cooking in his veins, Tepasse has been crushing animals for the best part of half a century. He estimates he's prepared canard a la presse, arguably his signature dish, roughly 25,000 times. Curiously, he says he's never once eaten the whole three-course feast he makes of each bird.
Duck breast at Otto&#39;s, the centerpiece of any meal of canard a la presse.
Duck breast at Otto's, the centerpiece of any meal of canard a la presse.
The menu and the setting are traditional, and yet in some ways on-trend. While the culinary world has come back around to the idea of nose-to-tail cooking, Tepasse never left.

A post shared by Tom Page (@_thpage_) on

First up is the duck's liver, cooked in the liquor for the blood sauce and spread across brioche -- richness incarnate.
The main event, the reason people travel from all over the world to this quiet corner of central London, is thinly sliced breast doused in Otto's sauce -- a reduction of duck stock, cognac, red wine, port, orange peel and sugar -- finished off with the blood.
Lastly the leg, express-confited, served with truffle and a mercifully light salad frissee.
Needless to say, it's all delicious, Tepasse putting his own spin on a recipe codified by his previous employer La Tour d'Argent. A Parisian institution and the spiritual home of canard a la presse, it claims to have served over one million ducks.
Both bastions of table-side service, that restaurant and Otto's source their birds from the same supplier in Challans, France, bred for their blood content and asphyxiated at eight months old to make sure none of it escapes.
The blood is key to the sauce, argues Tepasse. "It's like a rocket, it gives it a boost." To borrow a geopolitical metaphor, "it's the difference between North Korea and America."
But this rocket is temperamental, and as unstable as a radioactive isotope. "You really have to respect [the blood]," he explains. "If you don't know how to use it it will just curdle."
Canard a la presse, prepared at the Tour d&#39;Argent in Paris. The restaurant claims to have served over one million ducks.
Canard a la presse, prepared at the Tour d'Argent in Paris. The restaurant claims to have served over one million ducks.
Few maintain the tradition of pressing animals today. Tepasse is one, Daniel Boulud in New York another; Le Tour D'Argent, of course.
Part of the problem is the rarity of the presses and their prohibitive cost. Tepasse's duck press dates from 1927; his lobster press is even older and a complete one-off. It's probably too vulgar a question to ask how much they're worth.
Another obstacle is the gumption required to front up to guests and cook three courses before their eyes. For the chef, there is nowhere to hide.
"If you can't do it well, don't do it," Tepasse says matter-of-factly.

Why blood matters

"I call it existential," he says of canard a la presse. "It really goes back to the beginning of time."
Tepasse is aware that he's tapping into a foodstuff that connects us all. Blood is truly a common denominator in world cuisine. Vegetables, fruit and herb varieties may be highly localized, but ever since livestock was first reared, we've been consuming their blood.
It was the plutocratic Medici family of Renaissance Italy who first brought elegance to blood cuisine in Europe, says the chef, pioneering the use of presses. Today Europeans are more likely to consume it in blood sausages: black pudding in the British Isles, blutwurst in Germany and sanguinaccio in Italy are just a few varieties.
A world away in China and Southeast Asia, blood from pigs, ducks and yaks is a mainstay in soups and stocks, like Filipino dish dinuguan, or congealed into cubes in Bun Bo Hue from Vietnam. Snake blood is infused into rice wine in the same region, and consumed for its purported aphrodisiac qualities.
Consumers of raw blood, the Maasai of Kenya and Tanzania, and the Bodi tribe of Ethiopia's Omo Valley, tap the jugular of their cattle, extract a few pints and mix it with milk for a nutrient-packed "shake."
Like all foods, blood is something to be consumed in moderation. It's rich in protein and iron, but high doses of the latter can be toxic. Overall, it's a vastly underutilized foodstuff. Studies have found around only 30% of slaughterhouse blood is used by the food industry. When you factor in that up to 4% of an animal's total body weight is blood, that's a lot not being eaten.
So why the low use? There's a perception issue at hand -- perhaps an extension of the aversion many of us have to offal. There are other factors too. Religious stipulations mean that blood is drained from all kosher and halal meat and never consumed.
However, the biggest problem is that blood doesn't keep well. As supply chains become longer, this becomes an issue. Perhaps as a consequence, in most Western slaughterhouses a larger percentage of blood is turned into blood meal used as animal feed and fertilizer.
Of the portion reserved for human consumption, much is powdered, preserving it but significantly impacting taste and quality. In a world of convenience and increased food miles this doesn't bode well for blood cuisine's popularity.
All this makes a dinner with Otto -- in which blood is celebrated, not sidelined -- all the more special.
For him there's nothing perverse in indulging in this primeval delight. Prepared correctly, and with a little finesse and theater, blood can become not just sustenance but a culinary experience.