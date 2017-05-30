Story highlights The storm struck late Monday

At least 22 children were hospitalized

Moscow (CNN) A fierce storm whipped through Moscow Monday, killing 16 people, toppling thousands of trees and damaging several buildings, officials said.

Eleven people were killed in Moscow and three others elsewhere in the region, said Svetlana Petrenko, spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee. It's not clear where the other two died.

State-run news agency Tass reported that 168 people were injured in the storm -- the deadliest in years -- and 146 were hospitalized, according to Alexei Khripun, who leads Moscow's department of health.

Alexander Golod's pyramid in Istrinsky District, Moscow Region, was destroyed by the storm.

Of the 108 people who remain in the hospital, 22 are children. Tass said the injuries range from cuts and bruises to head and spine injuries.

"I can't remember within my recollection any other such calamity with the number of dead and injured as big as this one," Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Tass, adding that the families of those killed will receive one million rubles ($17,760) each.

Thousands of trees were knocked down by the storm on Monday May 29, 2017.

