Story highlights 14 people confirmed to have died according to Tass

Storm struck late Monday; 22 children hospitalized

Moscow (CNN) Fourteen people were killed when the deadliest storm in years struck Moscow and the surrounding area on Monday, a spokeswoman for the Russian Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, told Russian-state media TASS.

"Eleven people were killed in Moscow and three others in the Moscow Region," Petrenko said. One of the victims is a minor, the Health Ministry said.

Tass reported that 168 people had received treatment while 146 had been hospitalized with their injuries, citing figures provided by Alexei Khripun, who leads Moscow's department of health.

Alexander Golod's pyramid in Istrinsky District, Moscow Region, was destroyed by the storm.

According to Tass, 22 of the 108 people who remain in hospital are children. Tass says injuries range from bruises and cuts to head and spine injuries.

"I can't remember within my recollection any other such calamity with the number of dead and injured as big as this one," Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Tass.

