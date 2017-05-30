Story highlights More than 30 people were left drifting in the sea after dramatic fire

They were spotted and saved by the Portuguese Air Force

(CNN) Footage captured by the Portuguese Air Force shows the moment a migrant boat was engulfed in flames in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea.

Everyone on board the rubber dingy ended up in the water after it exploded off the Spanish coast. All 34 were rescued and taken ashore.

The Portuguese crew, operating from an airbase in Malaga, Spain, spotted the vessel during a surveillance mission for FRONTEX, the European border and coastguard agency.

They launched a lifeboat and several other boats, including a fishing craft, which went to the scene to assist in the rescue. The cause of the explosion and the nationality of the migrants is unknown.