Breaking News

Macron's party on top in parliamentary elections, say French polls

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 12:15 PM ET, Tue May 30, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Macron&#39;s party En Marche! is aiming to secure a majority in next month&#39;s legislative elections.
Macron's party En Marche! is aiming to secure a majority in next month's legislative elections.

Story highlights

  • En Marche! predicted to succeed in first round of legislative elections
  • Macron aiming for majority in French Parliament

(CNN)After that famous handshake with President Donald Trump and a Sicilian "bromance," this week just got even better for new French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, whose intriguing handshake with Trump and meeting in Sicily with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went down a storm on social media, is looking in good shape going into next month's French legislative elections.
&#39;Political bromance&#39; brews at G-7 summit
'Political bromance' brews at G-7 summit

    JUST WATCHED

    'Political bromance' brews at G-7 summit

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

'Political bromance' brews at G-7 summit 00:55
He is hoping to secure a majority in the first round ballot on June 11.
According to two polls, Macron's new centrist party, En Marche! is in first place, followed by the center-right Republicans and the far-right National Front of Marine Le Pen in a close race for second and third. The leftist party of Jean-Luc Melenchon trails in a distant fourth.
Macron challenges Putin to protect gay Chechens
Read More
Macron: Trump handshake was moment of truth
Macron: Trump handshake was moment of truth

    JUST WATCHED

    Macron: Trump handshake was moment of truth

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Macron: Trump handshake was moment of truth 00:46
Just over half the people polled in one of the two surveys said they would like Macron's party to get a majority in the 577-seat parliament.
En Marche! which pledged that half of its candidates would be women appears to have kept its word with 255 women and 256 men included on the list.
If Macron does not persuade enough voters to back his candidates, he will have to strike deals with other parties in order to push through his legislative agenda.
Read: Emmanuel Macron's tricky to-do list
French parliamentary elections take place in two rounds, like the presidential election.
If no candidate in a district gets a majority in the first round on June 11, the top two candidates will have a runoff on June 18. Macron was elected to office after a landslide victory over far-right candidate Marine Le Pen.

Matou Diop in Paris and CNN's Richard Allen Greene in London contributed to this report.