(CNN) After that famous handshake with President Donald Trump and a Sicilian "bromance," this week just got even better for new French President Emmanuel Macron.

He is hoping to secure a majority in the first round ballot on June 11.

According to two polls, Macron's new centrist party, En Marche! is in first place, followed by the center-right Republicans and the far-right National Front of Marine Le Pen in a close race for second and third. The leftist party of Jean-Luc Melenchon trails in a distant fourth.