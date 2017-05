(CNN) After that famous handshake with President Donald Trump and a Sicilian "bromance," this week just got even better for new French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, whose intriguing handshake with Trump and meeting in Sicily with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went down a storm on social media, is looking in good shape going into next month's French legislative elections.

He is hoping to secure a majority in the first round ballot on June 11.

According to two polls, Macron's new centrist party, En Marche! is in first place, followed by the center-right Republicans and the far-right National Front of Marine Le Pen in a close race for second and third. The leftist party of Jean-Luc Melenchon trails in a distant fourth.