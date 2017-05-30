Lauryn Hill and Nas going on tour

Story highlights Tour kicks of in September in Chicago

Tickets go on sale June 2

(CNN) Lauryn Hill and Nas are ready to rule the world.

The singer and the rapper have announced a joint North American tour to kick off September 7 in Chicago.

The "Ms. Lauryn Hill & Nas" tour will land in 17 cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping in October.

The pair collaborated on the hit 1996 song, "If I Ruled The World."

The announcement comes a few days after Nas posted a birthday tribute to Hill on his Instagram account.