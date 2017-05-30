What Andy Cohen got out of Kim Kardashian West

(CNN) Andy Cohen is really good at getting celebs to dish.

The "Watch What Happens Live" host covered a lot of ground when he recently interviewed Kim Kardashian West on a Los Angeles edition of his New York City-based Bravo show.

From what she thought of sister Kendall Jenner's Pepsi controversy (she didn't see the ad until after it went viral and said Kendall didn't mean any harm) to the likelihood her mother, Kris Jenner, will speak again to former spouse, Caitlin Jenner, ("two percent and those are Kendall and Kyle") the reality star was rather candid.

Kardashian West even addressed the fact she's not been in touch with Taylor Swift since their well documented feud.

Viewers got even more info during Cohen's after-show segment, where the conversation was even more relaxed (and the curse words didn't have to be bleeped).

Here are a few things we learned:

About her "Ocean's Eight" role

Kardashian West makes an appearance in the upcoming film, along with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Given the robbery she experienced in Paris last year, Kardashian West said she was a bit apprehensive about being in a movie about a heist.

"I was not involved in the heist [in the movie]," she said. "I didn't want to be a part of that. Not that they asked."

Kardashian West said she had fun performing with the all-female cast, which stars Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Cate Blanchett and Rihanna.

She wouldn't offer any spoilers, but did reveal her scenes take place at the Met Gala.

Kardashian West lives a very clean lifestyle

Cohen said he was surprised to learn that Kardashian West was not a marijuana user and rarely drinks.

She credited her late father, attorney Robert Kardashian, with those choices. He taught her how to drive at age 14, she explained, to be the designated driver around sister Kourtney.

"He made me go with my sister every weekend to watch her," she said. "I felt this responsibility of driving everyone."

She knew her last marriage wouldn't last

Before she married rapper Kanye West, she was famously married to basketball player Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011.

She said she knew on the honeymoon that the marriage wasn't going to be forever.