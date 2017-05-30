CNN 10 - May 31, 2017

Breaking News

May 31, 2017

An upcoming vote in the United Kingdom is grabbing international headlines more than a week before it takes place. Several American states are teaming up to address an epidemic of opioid abuse, as children increasingly pay the price for their parents' addiction. And China is planning to build a massive, underwater observation system in disputed territory.
