Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert will feature Coldplay, Miley Cyrus

(CNN) Ariana Grande has called on her celebrity friends to join forces with her for a benefit concert honoring the victims and families of the Manchester terrorist attack.

"One Love Manchester" will take place on June 4 at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester. Coldplay, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan and Take That will also take the stage.

The concert will raise money for those affected by the suicide bombing that took place following Grande's concert last week.

All proceeds from the show will go towards the "We Love Manchester Emergency Fund," in partnership with the British Red Cross and Manchester City Council, according to a press release obtained by CNN.

Tickets for the event go on sale June 1 via Ticketmaster.

