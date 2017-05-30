Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert will feature Coldplay, Miley Cyrus

Story highlights Ariana Grande will hold a Manchester benefit concert on June 4 along with Katy Perry, Coldplay, Pharrell and Miley Cyrus

Proceeds from the concert will go to families of the victims and those affected by the suicide bombing

(CNN) Ariana Grande has called on her celebrity friends to join forces with her for a benefit concert honoring the victims and families of the Manchester terrorist attack.

A source with knowledge of the planning tells CNN that the concert will take place on June 4 and Coldplay, Katy Perry, Pharrell and Miley Cyrus will also take the stage.

The concert will raise money for those affected by the suicide bombing that took place following Grande's concert last week. The location of the event has not yet been disclosed.

In an open letter on Twitter, Grande called the attack "heinous" and praised her fans for their "kindness, love, strength and oneness."

