Australia to ban convicted pedophiles from traveling abroad

(CNN) Australia will introduce tough new laws in an attempt to crack down on child sex tourism in what the government has described as a "world first."

There are around 20,000 registered child sex offenders in Australia who have served their sentences but are still under supervision and subject to reporting obligations. Almost 800 traveled overseas in 2016, with more than one third doing so without permission, the statement said.

The new laws, she said, would prevent convicted Australian pedophiles taking part in the "growing child sex tourism trade."

. @JulieBishopMP : Australia is leading the way when it comes to protecting vulnerable children overseas #auspol MORE: https://t.co/itdCFIgk7X pic.twitter.com/bWNSGTsA6n

"This is the strongest crackdown on child sex tourism ever. No country has ever taken such decisive and strong action to stop its citizens from going overseas, often to vulnerable countries, to abuse kids," said Justice Minister Michael Keenan.

"We know that we'll be denying passports to around 20,000 people who currently have reporting obligations ... and about 2,500 will be added every year and we will continue to deny them passports whilst they have those reporting obligations."

Pervasive problem

According to EPCAT , an NGO which campaigns against child sex tourism, there are more than two dozen countries where child sex tourism is prevalent, with the worst affected locations in South America and Southeast Asia.

UNICEF estimates two million children globally are effected by sexual exploitation every year, and the child sex trade is worth around $20 billion annually.

In 2016, an investigation by Australian police led to the arrest of British pedophile Richard Huckle, who posed as a Christian English teacher to groom and abuse children, including one as young as 6 months, throughout Southeast Asia.

A recent EPCAT report warned the problem has "expanded across the globe and out-paced every attempt to respond at the international and national level."