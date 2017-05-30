(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Russian government officials discussed potentially "derogatory" information about then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and associates during his campaign, sources say.
--Michael Cohen, one of Trump's personal attorneys, declined to cooperate with congressional investigators.
-- President Trump urged Republicans to change Senate rules to a simple majority vote to speed up passage of health care and tax reform bills.
-- White House communications director Mike Dubke is leaving the administration.
-- Tiger Woods was found asleep at the wheel the morning of his arrest on suspicion of DUI.
-- ISIS bombing targeted an ice cream parlor.
-- One officer was fired and one suspended in the Tamir Rice shooting probe.
-- Venezuelans are furious with Goldman Sachs.
-- The gay son of an Indian immigrant is likely to be Ireland's next leader.
-- Do school dress codes end up body-shaming girls?
-- A new antibiotic could stop superbugs, but it'll be years before it hits the market.