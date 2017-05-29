(CNN) At least 10 people were killed and 40 were wounded when a car bomb exploded in central Baghdad early Tuesday, according to officials in the Iraqi capital.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement published on Twitter and Telegram by the group's media wing, Amaq. The statement said ISIS targeted a gathering of Shiites.

"A car bomb exploded in the busy al Hurriya Square in central Baghdad," police Maj. Ali Mohammed said.

The explosion occurred outside a Baghdad shop.

Interior Ministry spokesman Gen. Saad Maan said the blast occurred outside an ice cream shop.

Families often stay out late during Islam's holy month of Ramadan after breaking their daily fast. Ramadan began Friday.

