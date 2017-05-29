(CNN) At least nine people were killed when a car bomb exploded in central Baghdad early Tuesday, according to officials in the Iraqi capital.

"A car bomb exploded in the busy al Hurriya Square in central Baghdad, killing nine civilians and wounding 24 others," police Maj. Ali Mohammed said.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement published on Twitter and Telegram by the group's media wing, Amaq. The statement said ISIS targeted a gathering of Shiites.