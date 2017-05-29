Heated argument erupts on Texas House floor

Story highlights Republican representative said he called ICE on protesters

Accused Democrats of assaulting and threatening him, said he'd shoot one of them in self defense

(CNN) A heated argument erupted between legislators at the Texas Capitol Monday afternoon, after one state representative said he called US Immigration and Customs Enforcement on protesters.

On the last day of the legislature's regular session, hundreds of protesters packed into the Capitol rotunda to protest Senate Bill 4, the sanctuary city legislation that was passed and signed by Governor Greg Abbott earlier this month.

Republican Rep. Matt Rinaldi called ICE on the protesters, some of whom were holding signs that read "I am illegal and here to stay," he said in a Facebook post.

After he told some Democratic representatives that he had called ICE, Rinaldi claimed that one legislator "physically assaulted" him and that another threatened him verbally. Rinaldi said he replied that he would shoot the Democrat in self defense.

"Today, Representative Poncho Nevarez threatened my life on the House floor after I called ICE on several illegal immigrants who held signs in the gallery ... When I told the Democrats I called ICE, Representative Ramon Romero physically assaulted me, and other Democrats were held back by colleagues. During that time Poncho told me he would 'get me on the way to my car.' He later approached me and reiterated that "I had to leave at some point and he would get me," Rinaldi wrote.

