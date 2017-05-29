(CNN) Georgia and the Carolinas are expected to get hit hard by severe storms on Monday, threatening barbeques and other outdoor events for the Memorial Day holiday.

Around 16 million in that Southeast swath are expected to get drenched or pummeled by strong storms, CNN Meteorologist Monica Garrett said.

Storms are forecast in Georgia and the Carolinas in the afternoon hours, with damaging winds and hail expected to be the main threat.

The Northeast will also be wet, Garrett said, with rain moving through the region in the morning but drying out later. There also will be isolated storms in the Mid-Atlantic on Monday, she said.

Residents in Missouri and Tennessee are still trying to recover from what hit them over the weekend.

2 dead, 1 missing in Missouri

Two bodies were recovered Sunday after a car carrying three people drove into water the day before. All three were from Nashville, Arkansas, visiting Branson, Missouri, in affiliation with the HoopsPlay Basketball Tournaments being held there, city officials said.

Rescue personnel are still searching for the driver of vehicle.

The popular tourist destination was deluged with 4 to 6 inches of rain in less than 24 hours.

James Lucas Jr. was driving with his family on Fall Creek Road when they were suddenly caught in a flash flood.

"The creek had swollen out of its banks and was pushing stalled-out cars down the hill into me," Lucas said.

"Four kids were screaming the whole time, watching people and cars floating by," he said. "Kinda was really amazing because we all made it safe."

At least 12 people were rescued from the rapid flooding.

Garrett said Branson will be sunny on Monday, with a chance of rain on Tuesday night.

Long-term power outages

69 MPH winds topple Tom Lee Memorial obelisk at Tom Lee Park in Memphis, TN Coverage on @WMCActionNews5 #wmc5 pic.twitter.com/SNEJ1rxx5m — Joe Birch (@JBirchWMC) May 28, 2017

The storm cut electricity to more than 150,000 residents in the Memphis area -- and some of them might not get power for a week, said Memphis Light, Gas and Water.

"Please begin to prepare for a long term outage situation. Make arrangements for elderly, young children," the power company tweeted. "Full restoration could take at least a week."

