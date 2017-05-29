Breaking News

Highest aviation alert level issued after Alaskan volcano erupts

By Euan McKirdy and Joe Sutton, CNN

Updated 5:40 AM ET, Mon May 29, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

This May 8 file photo of the Bogoslof volcano in Alaska&#39;s Aleutian islands shows a crater now filled by a warm saltwater lake. The volcano erupted on Bogoslof Island on Sunday, May 28, producing an ash cloud that reached up to 45,000 feet, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
This May 8 file photo of the Bogoslof volcano in Alaska's Aleutian islands shows a crater now filled by a warm saltwater lake. The volcano erupted on Bogoslof Island on Sunday, May 28, producing an ash cloud that reached up to 45,000 feet, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory.
Hide Caption
1 of 25
Villagers look on as Mount Sinabung volcano spews thick volcanic ash in Karo, Indonesia, on Friday, May 19.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Villagers look on as Mount Sinabung volcano spews thick volcanic ash in Karo, Indonesia, on Friday, May 19.
Hide Caption
2 of 25
The Turrialba volcano spews smoke and ash in May 2016 in Cartago, Costa Rica. Experts say it is the strongest eruption from the volcano in the past six years.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
The Turrialba volcano spews smoke and ash in May 2016 in Cartago, Costa Rica. Experts say it is the strongest eruption from the volcano in the past six years.
Hide Caption
3 of 25
The Pavlof volcano erupts on Alaska&#39;s remote Aleutian Island archipelago in March 2016.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
The Pavlof volcano erupts on Alaska's remote Aleutian Island archipelago in March 2016.
Hide Caption
4 of 25
The Ecuadorian volcano Tungurahua spews lava and ash in Cahuaji, about 80 miles south of Quito, in February 2016. Authorities raised the alert level from yellow to orange after the volcano increased its activity and projected a column of ash 3 miles high.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
The Ecuadorian volcano Tungurahua spews lava and ash in Cahuaji, about 80 miles south of Quito, in February 2016. Authorities raised the alert level from yellow to orange after the volcano increased its activity and projected a column of ash 3 miles high.
Hide Caption
5 of 25
The Soputan volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption on Indonesia&#39;s Sulawesi island in January 2016.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
The Soputan volcano spews lava and ash during an eruption on Indonesia's Sulawesi island in January 2016.
Hide Caption
6 of 25
The Momotombo volcano erupts just before daybreak in Leon, Nicaragua, on December 4, 2015. The volcano had been quiet for many years.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
The Momotombo volcano erupts just before daybreak in Leon, Nicaragua, on December 4, 2015. The volcano had been quiet for many years.
Hide Caption
7 of 25
Smoke rises over the Italian city of Taormina during an eruption of Mount Etna, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, in December 2015.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Smoke rises over the Italian city of Taormina during an eruption of Mount Etna, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, in December 2015.
Hide Caption
8 of 25
Cotopaxi, a volcano in Ecuador, sends large gray puffs of ash into the sky on August 14, 2015. Officials &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/08/15/americas/ecuador-japan-volcanoes/index.html&quot;&gt;declared a yellow alert&lt;/a&gt;, the lowest level.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Cotopaxi, a volcano in Ecuador, sends large gray puffs of ash into the sky on August 14, 2015. Officials declared a yellow alert, the lowest level.
Hide Caption
9 of 25
Thick ash, rock fragments and volcanic gases pour from &lt;a href=&quot;http://ireport.cnn.com/docs/DOC-1246978&quot;&gt;Mount Sinabung&lt;/a&gt; in Indonesia. The government&#39;s natural disaster management agency raised the alert level on June 5, 2015.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Thick ash, rock fragments and volcanic gases pour from Mount Sinabung in Indonesia. The government's natural disaster management agency raised the alert level on June 5, 2015.
Hide Caption
10 of 25
Mount Shindake spews ash on Kuchinoerabu Island in Yakushima, Japan, in May 2015. The volcano &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/29/asia/japan-volcano-evacuation/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;erupted shortly before 10 a.m. local time&lt;/a&gt;, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Mount Shindake spews ash on Kuchinoerabu Island in Yakushima, Japan, in May 2015. The volcano erupted shortly before 10 a.m. local time, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
Hide Caption
11 of 25
The Wolf volcano at Isabela Island -- the largest of the Galapagos Islands west of mainland Ecuador -- erupts May 25, 2015 &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2015/05/26/americas/galapagos-volcano-erupts/&quot;&gt;for the first time in 33 years.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
The Wolf volcano at Isabela Island -- the largest of the Galapagos Islands west of mainland Ecuador -- erupts May 25, 2015 for the first time in 33 years.
Hide Caption
12 of 25
The Calbuco volcano erupts near Puerto Varas, Chile, in April 2015.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
The Calbuco volcano erupts near Puerto Varas, Chile, in April 2015.
Hide Caption
13 of 25
Smoke rises from the Turrialba volcano in Turrialba, Costa Rica, in March 2015. Eruptions of ash and stones prompted authorities to evacuate residential areas.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Smoke rises from the Turrialba volcano in Turrialba, Costa Rica, in March 2015. Eruptions of ash and stones prompted authorities to evacuate residential areas.
Hide Caption
14 of 25
The Fuego volcano spews a cloud of ash west of Guatemala City, Guatemala, in March 2015.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
The Fuego volcano spews a cloud of ash west of Guatemala City, Guatemala, in March 2015.
Hide Caption
15 of 25
Villarrica, a Chilean volcano, began erupting in March 2015. The volcano is one of Chile&#39;s most active.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Villarrica, a Chilean volcano, began erupting in March 2015. The volcano is one of Chile's most active.
Hide Caption
16 of 25
Lava flows from the Kilauea volcano in Pahoa, Hawaii, in October 2014. The flow picked up speed, prompting emergency officials to close part of the main road through town and tell residents to be prepared to evacuate.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Lava flows from the Kilauea volcano in Pahoa, Hawaii, in October 2014. The flow picked up speed, prompting emergency officials to close part of the main road through town and tell residents to be prepared to evacuate.
Hide Caption
17 of 25
Japan&#39;s Mount Sakurajima erupts in September 2014. It was the second volcano in two days to erupt in Japan.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Japan's Mount Sakurajima erupts in September 2014. It was the second volcano in two days to erupt in Japan.
Hide Caption
18 of 25
Dense white plumes rise high in the air as Mount Ontake erupts in central Japan in September 2014.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Dense white plumes rise high in the air as Mount Ontake erupts in central Japan in September 2014.
Hide Caption
19 of 25
Mount Slamet spews lava and gas during an eruption in Brebes, Indonesia, in September 2014.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Mount Slamet spews lava and gas during an eruption in Brebes, Indonesia, in September 2014.
Hide Caption
20 of 25
Fountains of lava spurt from a fissure in the ground on the north side of the Bardarbunga volcano in Iceland in September 2014.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Fountains of lava spurt from a fissure in the ground on the north side of the Bardarbunga volcano in Iceland in September 2014.
Hide Caption
21 of 25
Mount Tavurvur erupts in Papua New Guinea in August 2014, forcing local communities to evacuate.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Mount Tavurvur erupts in Papua New Guinea in August 2014, forcing local communities to evacuate.
Hide Caption
22 of 25
The Karymsky volcano erupts in Kamchatka, Russia, in January 2013.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
The Karymsky volcano erupts in Kamchatka, Russia, in January 2013.
Hide Caption
23 of 25
The Copahue volcano emits smoke and ash above Caviahue, in Argentina&#39;s Neuquen province, in December 2012.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
The Copahue volcano emits smoke and ash above Caviahue, in Argentina's Neuquen province, in December 2012.
Hide Caption
24 of 25
Western Mexico&#39;s Colima volcano emits lava in October 2004. The Global Volcanism Program reported &quot;a bright thermal anomaly&quot; as well as gas emission in November 2013.
Photos: Recently active volcanoes
Western Mexico's Colima volcano emits lava in October 2004. The Global Volcanism Program reported "a bright thermal anomaly" as well as gas emission in November 2013.
Hide Caption
25 of 25
Bogoslof file 328 week in photos 0526Turrialba volcano costa ricapavlof volcano alaskaEcuador volcano Tungurahuamount soputan erupts - RESTRICTEDMomotombo volcano 1204Mount Etna 1204Volcano spews ash Ecuador Cotopaxi_00000000Sinabung volcano irpt RESTRICTED 01 mount shindake 0529Galapagos Volcano 0526chile volcano 6Turrialba volcano - RESTRICTEDfuego volcano 0312 - RESTRICTEDvolcano chile getty oneKīlauea volcano01 japan volcano 0930japan.volcano.01.AP92432357900701 mount slamet 091901 Bardarbunga 090401 Mount Tavurvur 082904 volcano karymsky06 volcano capahue07 volcano

Story highlights

  • Eruption on Alaskan island causes raising of aviation alert
  • Ash cloud reached at least 35,000 ft., observers say

(CNN)A volcanic eruption Sunday prompted the temporary raising of the highest aviation alert, the Alaska Volcano Observatory (AVO) said Sunday.

The event, which took place on Alaska's Bogoslof Island, part of the Aleutian island chain, caused the issuance of a code "red" aviation alert, which was subsequently downgraded to "orange."
The cloud from the eruption reached at least 35,000 ft., and possibly as high as 45,000 ft., the Observatory said.
"We actually went to color code red this afternoon because of numerous lightning detections and increased seismic signals," Jeffrey Freymueller of the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks tells CNN.
CNN Map
"Lightning in the Aleutians is mostly due to volcanic plumes, as the meteorological conditions for lightning are not common," Freymueller said.
Read More
"The combination of lightning and seismic data allowed us to go to red within about half an hour of the start of the eruption."
The eruption lasted for about 50 minutes, the AVO said.
An ash cloud from the erupting Bogoslof volcano, seen from nearby Unalaska island.
An ash cloud from the erupting Bogoslof volcano, seen from nearby Unalaska island.

Flight path concern

The volcano sits under the flight path of many flights from Asia to North America and its ash cloud could adversely affect aircraft. "Ash and aircraft do not mix, as volcanic ash is abrasive, melts at jet engine temperatures, and can cause engine failure," according to the United States Geological Survey.
Aircraft are often instructed to fly around or over ash clouds, although in some circumstances air traffic has been grounded due to the hazards from airborne ash. In 2010 the eruption of the Eyjafjallajokull volcano in Iceland caused the cancellation of flights around Europe for six days.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) last week said that flights were being rerouted around a similar ash cloud when the volcano previously erupted, according to CNN partner CBC.

'Heightened state of unrest'

An image taken by AVO scientists around 14 minutes after the start of the eruption, from nearby Unalaska Island, showed a large white-gray mushroom cloud form over the site. Ash fallout was occurring to the west of the site, according to AVO.
Bogoslof volcano remains at a heightened state of unrest and in an unpredictable condition," according to a report issued by the Observatory, which added that "additional explosions producing high-altitude volcanic clouds could occur at any time."
It warns that continuing low-level activity could "pose a hazard in the immediate vicinity of the volcano."
Previous volcanic activity earlier in 2017 "significantly changed the shape and coastline of the island" and the land mass tripled in size between early 2015 and January of this year.
There have been eight documented eruption events at Bogoslof, the most recent one in 1992. Previous eruption events have lasted weeks to months, according to the AVO. This current eruption sequence started in December, 2016.