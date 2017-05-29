Photos: Desert deluxe Amangiri, Utah: Utah's Amangiri resort sets the standard for luxury desert hotels with a dramatic location and top-notch decor. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Plush suites: Amangiri's plush suites feature private courtyards, outdoor fireplaces and expansive desert views.

Longitude 131, Northern Territory, Australia: Longitude 131 is a collection of 16 luxury tented pavilions in the shadow of Uluru in Australia's Red Centre.

Sightseeing made easy: Longitude 131 is the only place you can admire Uluru without lifting your head from the pillow.

Korakia Pensione, California: Tucked away in a quiet corner of Palm Springs is the Mediterranean-style boutique hotel Korakia Pensione.

Inside the villas: The whitewashed villas at Korakia are flanked by low palms and covered in pink bougainvillea. Outside are two pools, plus fire pits, fountains and loungers.

Qasr Al Sarab by Anantara, Abu Dhabi: Perched at the edge of the Empty Quarter, the world's largest uninterrupted sand desert, the Qasr Al Sarab resort is as far-flung and remote as it gets.

Swimming pool: Qasr Al Sarab boasts four restaurants, a sumptuous Anantara Spa, and (perhaps most impressive of all) a palm-flanked, free-form swimming pool that looks like a real-life desert oasis.

Little Kulala, Namibia: Little Kulala is a perfect desert hideaway set in the 67,000-acre Kulala Wilderness Reserve in Namibia.

Sleep under the stars: There are 11 thatched "kulalas" (which means "to sleep" in Swahili), each with private plunge pool and rooftop bed to snooze under the stars.

Tierra Atacama Hotel & Spa, Chile: Tierra Atacama is a boutique hotel with panoramic views over the volcano-studded Atacama Desert.

Enchantment Resort, Arizona: Arizona's Enchantment Resort is made up of rustic villas in Red Rock Country, just a short drive from downtown Sedona.

Scarabeo Camp, Morocco: At first glance, Scarabeo looks like a scattering of white tents in Morocco's Agafay Desert, but up close the luxury is in keeping with any hotel in Marrakech or the High Atlas.

Bedouin-style tents: Scarabeo's Bedouin-style tents are decked out in a retro-safari aesthetic with full modern accoutrements.

Marquis Los Cabos, Mexico: Baja's Marquis Los Cabos offers the best of both worlds -- Mexico's Sonoran Desert on one side and the Sea of Cortez on the other.

Makeover: A $10 million makeover, including a soaring open-air lobby, has made Marquis Los Cabos more luxurious than ever.