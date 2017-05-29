Photos: Dr. Beach's top 10 beaches for 2017 10, Beachwalker Park, Kiawah Island, South Carolina: The public beach on the southern end of the island, Beachwalker Park is a nature-lover's paradise -- and canoeing and kayaking are favorite pastimes. Beachwalker ranks tenth on Dr. Beach's top 10 US beaches for 2017. Hide Caption 1 of 10

9. Coronado Beach, San Diego, California: An oasis just a bridge away from mainland San Diego, the public Coronado beach is worth a day visit or a stay at the iconic Hotel del Coronado, pictured here.

8. Hapuna Beach State Park, Big Island, Hawaii: This white coral beach is surrounded by the flows of an old lava rock bed. (You can stay at the Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel, pictured here, to explore the area in depth.)

7. Caladesi Island State Park, Dunedin, Florida: Visitors can reach the crystalline quartz sand beach via a long walk north from Clearwater Beach, or sail there by pedestrian ferry boat or private boat.

6. Coast Guard Beach on Cape Cod, Eastham, Massachusetts: Part of Cape Cod National Seashore, this section of this National Park Service area can be reached by bicycle or shuttle bus after parking at the Salt Pond Visitors' Center. Summer is the prime visiting season, since the water is very cold the rest of the year.

5. Coopers Beach, Southampton, New York: Located on Long Island's "Gold Coast," Coopers Beach is located in swanky Southampton.

4. Grayton Beach State Park, Florida: Located on Florida's Panhandle on the Gulf Coast, Grayton Beach has white sand, big sand dunes, tidal lakes and freshwater ponds.

3. Ocracoke Lifeguarded Beach, Outer Banks of North Carolina: Once the home of the pirate Blackbeard, this is Dr. Beach's favorite getaway beach. He warns that big surf dominates in late summer, "so families with children may want to come earlier in the year" for swimming and beachcombing.

2. Kapalua Bay Beach, Maui, Hawaii: Two headlands created by lava flows, this white sand beach offers clear waters for swimming and snorkeling.