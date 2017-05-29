What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Minnesota's Brian Dozier gets a bubble-gum shower from a teammate after hitting a home run against Tampa Bay on Saturday, May 27. The two-run blast in the eighth inning lifted the Twins to a 5-3 victory.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Pittsburgh's Chris Kunitz, bottom, scores a goal against Ottawa during Game 7 of the NHL's Eastern Conference Final on Thursday, May 25. Kunitz also scored the game-winning goal in double overtime.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
San Francisco's Mac Williamson leaps into the Wrigley Field ivy, but he can't reach the ball hit by the Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant on Thursday, May 25.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Grand champion Hakuho, top, defeats Goeido at a sumo tournament in Tokyo on Wednesday, May 24.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Errol Spence Jr. punches Kell Brook during their welterweight title fight in Sheffield, England, on Saturday, May 27. Spence won after the fight was stopped in the 11th round.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Sideline reporter Guerin Austin is caught in the crossfire as Boston pitcher Brian Johnson is doused by his teammates on Saturday, May 27. Johnson had just shut out Seattle in what was his third major-league start.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Boston College lacrosse players celebrate after winning their NCAA semifinal against Navy on Friday, May 26.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Seattle's Yovani Gallardo pitches against Boston on Friday, May 26.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
A man tries to pull his opponent over the table during a finger-wrestling match Thursday, May 25, at the Alpine Country Championships in Wornsmuhl, Germany.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Houston's George Springer slides under Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph during a Major League Baseball game in Houston on Saturday, May 27.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Cyclists crash Wednesday, May 24, during the first stage of the Tour of Belgium.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
NASCAR driver Austin Dillon and his crew celebrate their Cup Series win at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Teammates wait on Texas A&M's Riley Sartain after she hit a home run against Tennessee in their NCAA softball game on Sunday, May 28. Texas A&M won the game to advance to the College World Series.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Fans of the soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt participate in a pre-match tifo display before the German Cup final in Berlin on Saturday, May 27.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
The Formula One car of Kimi Raikkonen is reflected on a firefighter's helmet during practice in Monaco on Thursday, May 25.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Lanus goalkeeper Esteban Andrada punches the ball away during a Copa Libertadores match in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Tuesday, May 23.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker lifts the FA Cup after a 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Saturday, May 27. Arsenal has won England's premier cup competition a record 13 times.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Yuri Ogasawara competes at the World Surfing Games in Biarritz, France, on Saturday, May 27.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goes horizontal as he celebrates his goal in the German Cup final on Saturday, May 27. Dortmund won the match 2-1.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos
San Francisco left fielder Eduardo Nunez runs into the wall at AT&T Park after Atlanta's Rio Ruiz hit a double on Saturday, May 27.
What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos