What a shot! 28 amazing sports photos

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper hits San Francisco Giants' Hunter Strickland in the face after being hit with a pitch in the eighth inning of a baseball game on Monday, May 29, in San Francisco. Both players were ejected after the benches-clearing brawl Hide Caption 1 of 28

Scott Dixon's car goes over Jay Howard's during a crash at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 28. Howard had clipped the wall and bounced into Dixon, sending him airborne with flames firing out the back of the car. Neither driver was injured. Hide Caption 2 of 28

The Cleveland Cavaliers celebrate a basket from the bench during Game 5 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday, May 25. The Cavaliers blew out Boston to clinch the series and set up a much-anticipated rematch with the Golden State Warriors. Hide Caption 3 of 28

Soccer players from Arsenal and Chelsea pause for a minute's silence before the FA Cup final in London on Saturday, May 27. They were paying tribute to victims of the recent bomb attack in Manchester, England. Hide Caption 4 of 28

Angelique Kerber, the world's No. 1 tennis player, reacts during her French Open match against Ekaterina Makarova on Sunday, May 28. Kerber lost 6-2, 6-2, becoming the first top-seeded woman ever to lose in the tournament's first round. Hide Caption 5 of 28

Minnesota's Brian Dozier gets a bubble-gum shower from a teammate after hitting a home run against Tampa Bay on Saturday, May 27. The two-run blast in the eighth inning lifted the Twins to a 5-3 victory. Hide Caption 6 of 28

Pittsburgh's Chris Kunitz, bottom, scores a goal against Ottawa during Game 7 of the NHL's Eastern Conference Final on Thursday, May 25. Kunitz also scored the game-winning goal in double overtime. Hide Caption 7 of 28

San Francisco's Mac Williamson leaps into the Wrigley Field ivy, but he can't reach the ball hit by the Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant on Thursday, May 25. Hide Caption 8 of 28

Grand champion Hakuho, top, defeats Goeido at a sumo tournament in Tokyo on Wednesday, May 24. Hide Caption 9 of 28

People watch the Monaco Grand Prix from boats on Sunday, May 28. Hide Caption 10 of 28

Errol Spence Jr. punches Kell Brook during their welterweight title fight in Sheffield, England, on Saturday, May 27. Spence won after the fight was stopped in the 11th round. Hide Caption 11 of 28

Takuma Sato dumps milk on his head Sunday, May 28, after becoming the first Japanese driver to win the Indianapolis 500. Milk has long been a tradition at the legendary race. Hide Caption 12 of 28

Sideline reporter Guerin Austin is caught in the crossfire as Boston pitcher Brian Johnson is doused by his teammates on Saturday, May 27. Johnson had just shut out Seattle in what was his third major-league start. Hide Caption 13 of 28

Boston College lacrosse players celebrate after winning their NCAA semifinal against Navy on Friday, May 26. Hide Caption 14 of 28

Seattle's Yovani Gallardo pitches against Boston on Friday, May 26. Hide Caption 15 of 28

A man tries to pull his opponent over the table during a finger-wrestling match Thursday, May 25, at the Alpine Country Championships in Wornsmuhl, Germany. Hide Caption 16 of 28

Houston's George Springer slides under Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph during a Major League Baseball game in Houston on Saturday, May 27. Hide Caption 17 of 28

Cyclists crash Wednesday, May 24, during the first stage of the Tour of Belgium. Hide Caption 18 of 28

NASCAR driver Austin Dillon and his crew celebrate their Cup Series win at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 28. Hide Caption 19 of 28

Paul Pogba hugs Manchester United teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan after Mkhitaryan scored the second goal in the Europa League final on Wednesday, May 24. United defeated Ajax 2-0 to win the title and clinch a spot in next season's Champions League. Hide Caption 20 of 28

Teammates wait on Texas A&M's Riley Sartain after she hit a home run against Tennessee in their NCAA softball game on Sunday, May 28. Texas A&M won the game to advance to the College World Series. Hide Caption 21 of 28

Fans of the soccer club Eintracht Frankfurt participate in a pre-match tifo display before the German Cup final in Berlin on Saturday, May 27. Hide Caption 22 of 28

The Formula One car of Kimi Raikkonen is reflected on a firefighter's helmet during practice in Monaco on Thursday, May 25. Hide Caption 23 of 28

Lanus goalkeeper Esteban Andrada punches the ball away during a Copa Libertadores match in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Tuesday, May 23. Hide Caption 24 of 28

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker lifts the FA Cup after a 2-1 victory over Chelsea on Saturday, May 27. Arsenal has won England's premier cup competition a record 13 times. Hide Caption 25 of 28

Yuri Ogasawara competes at the World Surfing Games in Biarritz, France, on Saturday, May 27. Hide Caption 26 of 28

Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goes horizontal as he celebrates his goal in the German Cup final on Saturday, May 27. Dortmund won the match 2-1. Hide Caption 27 of 28