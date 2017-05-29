McCain on Kushner backchannel reports: 'I don't like it'

"I know that some administration officials are saying 'well, that's standard procedure.' I don't think it's standard procedure prior to the inauguration of the president of the United States by someone who is not in an appointed position. And I think that (former FBI Director James) Comey we now know took action that he did in regards to then-candidate (Hillary) Clinton because of some false news that was being put out by the Russians. I mean, this becomes more and more bizarre. In fact, you can't make it up."