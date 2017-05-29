Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's daughter faced backlash after her lifestyle brand's Twitter account -- "IvankaTrumpHQ" -- gave what some considered an insensitive Memorial Day holiday tip.

"Make champagne popsicles this #MemorialDay," the tweet read, linking to a section on IvankaTrump.com which features a list of ideas for the holiday, described as the "Kickoff to Summer."

Trump, who also serves as one of her father's top White house advisers, posted a more typical Memorial Day message on her personal Twitter account.

"Today we honor the men & women in our armed forces who have lost their lives to protect our freedom," she wrote. "Thank you for your service #MemorialDay."

Still, many mocked Trump for the popsicle tweet.

One meme, which many circulated on Twitter, featured text that reads: "Remember our sacrifice by making champagne popsicles."

"You'd think that no one could be that utterly callous, right?" wrote one Twitter user. "But we're dealing with a Trump brat here."

"Who can't relate to 'champagne popsicles' on #MemorialDay ?" wrote another. "Except maybe all the people honoring those who served and sacrificed all."

Others shared photos of their family members who served the US.

"My dad was a gunner in Vietnam and had to clean the blood of his dead friends out of the chopper. #NoChampagnePopsicles," wrote one Twitter user.

