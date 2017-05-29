Here's how the Clintons spent their Memorial Day

Story highlights The Clintons try to walk in the New Castle Memorial Day Parade every year

Hillary Clinton tweeted a photo of herself and former President Bill Clinton at the event

Washington (CNN) Bill and Hillary Clinton continued their tradition of honoring US service members by walking in Monday's Memorial Day parade in Chappaqua, New York.

"A rainy but wonderful morning march in the Chappaqua Memorial Day Parade," Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, tweeted Monday. "Thinking of our veterans who gave their lives for this country."

A rainy but wonderful morning march in the Chappaqua Memorial Day Parade. Thinking of our veterans who gave their lives for this country. pic.twitter.com/vTbGGfAFCV — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 29, 2017

"It is a good way to remember our veterans and particularly those who gave their lives or were grievously injured," Clinton told CNN at the parade in 2015 . "This is a way of demonstrating that they are not forgotten and we are going to continue doing everything we can to make sure we honor their sacrifice and commitment."

The couple has tried to walk the New Castle Memorial Day Parade every year since they moved to the Norman Rockwell-esque New York hamlet in 1999.

President Donald Trump on Monday also honored the US service members who made the ultimate sacrifice by visiting Arlington National Cemetery.

