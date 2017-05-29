Breaking News

Trump calls Portland stabbings 'unacceptable'

Updated 11:16 AM ET, Mon May 29, 2017

Washington (CNN)President Donald Trump condemned the racially charged Portland, Oregon, train stabbings on Monday, tweeting that they were "unacceptable."

"The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them," read the tweet from the official @POTUS account.
Trump had not previously commented on the matter.
Portland police said two men were killed and another was wounded after a man now being held allegedly starting yelling hate speech toward two women, one of whom was wearing a hijab.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations had previously called on Trump to speak out personally on the attack.