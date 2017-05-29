Trump calls Portland stabbings 'unacceptable'

"The violent attacks in Portland on Friday are unacceptable. The victims were standing up to hate and intolerance. Our prayers are w/ them," read the tweet from the official @POTUS account.

The two men were killed after intervening. Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, was 23 years old and a recent graduate of Reed College. Rick Best was a veteran who lived in a Portland suburb with his family. Michah Fletcher, a 21-year-old poet, survived although he sustained serious injuries.

The nature of the Portland attack, as well as the suspect's racist and provocative actions at a rally in April, led many to call on Trump to denounce the attack and others like it.