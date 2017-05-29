Story highlights Inquiry confirmed amid media reports of tip-offs over Manchester bomber

London (CNN) British intelligence service MI5 is launching an internal review into how much it knew about Manchester bomber Salman Abedi prior to last week's deadly attack, British Home Secretary Amber Rudd confirmed on Monday.

Rudd's comments follow media reports over the weekend that the agency was alerted to Abedi's extremist views before he blew himself up last Monday, killing 22 people after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the atrocity.

The Mail on Sunday newspaper reported that the FBI told MI5 in January that British-born Abedi -- who is of Libyan descent -- was part of a North African Islamic State cell plotting an attack in the UK.

Amber Rudd urged people not to "rush to conclusions" over the case.

Rudd declined to comment on exactly what was known about the 22-year-old bomber, during an interview with Sky News on Monday.

Asked during the interview: "Are you happy that MI5 should be investigating themselves?" Rudd replied, "I think it is right that they do this. In the future, we can look at anything else that might need to be done. As a first step, it is absolutely right."

