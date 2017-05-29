Macron vows retaliation if chemical weapons used in Syria

(CNN) The use of chemical weapons in Syria, gay rights and Russian media coverage of the recent French presidential election were high on the agenda during talks Monday between new French President Emmanuel Macron and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

"The first point is a very clear red line to ban any kind of use of chemical weapons, and any use of chemical weapons will be retaliated by France," Macron said, standing next to Putin before reporters at the palace of Versailles, near Paris.

Macron said he hopes the two countries can work together in bringing peace and a "democratic transition" to Syria.

Last month, US missiles targeted the Shayrat airfield i n western Syria. That strike was a response to a chemical attack widely blamed on Assad's regime.

Monday's meeting between Macron and Putin was the first since Macron was sworn in as president May 14.

Macron slams Russian media outlets

"Some press bodies did indeed interfere with my campaign," Macron said. "Sputnik and Russia Today did not behave like the press, but like influence and propaganda organizations to me."

Le Pen visited Moscow "regularly," Putin said.

"I am prepared to welcome anybody always," he said.

"If Marine Le Pen wanted a visit, why should I refuse her?"

Treatment of gays discussed

Witnesses and victims have told CNN that hundreds of gay men were being rounded up by authorities and held in detention centers.

"I reminded him of the importance for France of the respect of all peoples and all minorities, all sensibilities in civil society," Macron said of Putin.

"We mentioned the LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) organization in Chechnya but also the (organizations) in Russia. And on that subject, I very precisely pointed out to President Putin the expectation of France.