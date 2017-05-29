Story highlights Short haul flights canceled out of London Heathrow

Effects of IT crash on Saturday impacted the holiday Monday

London (CNN) British Airways travelers are enduring a third day of disruption on Monday, a national holiday in the UK, thanks to the ongoing fallout from a major computer system crash that affected hundreds of flights over the weekend.

People heading to London's Gatwick and Heathrow airports were warned on Monday to check the status of their flights.

BA was forced to cancel Saturday flights out of both airports, leaving thousands of passengers stranded. At Heathrow, short haul flights continued to be affected through Sunday and Monday.

UPDATE | Some disruption continues to @British_Airways flights. Please check flight status at https://t.co/U0E2EhZv1P pic.twitter.com/PRYyle8Jyv — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) May 29, 2017

The airline said a "high proportion" of short flights would operate Monday -- but the Heathrow website showed a number of destinations affected by cancellations including Belfast, Dublin, Aberdeen, Manchester, Vienna and Copenhagen.

BA warned in a statement: "Our terminals at Heathrow are still expected to be congested so we ask that you do not to come to the airport unless you have a confirmed booking for today and know that your flight is operating."

On Monday, we will run a full schedule at Gatwick and intend to operate a full long-haul schedule from Heathrow 1/4 — British Airways (@British_Airways) May 29, 2017

with a high proportion of our short-haul programme. We apologise again to customers for the frustration and inconvenience 2/4 — British Airways (@British_Airways) May 29, 2017

