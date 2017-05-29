What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
The women of Litchfield Penitentiary return in Season 5 of the dramedy "Orange is the New Black" on Netflix. But that's not all that's premiering during the month of June:
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Disney's Moana": A chieftain's daughter answers the call of the ocean in order to break a curse in this hit Disney animated film. (Netflix)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Quantico" Season 2: There's fast paced action in this ABC series about an FBI agent out to uncover and undermine a group of rogue CIA agents. (Netflix)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"GLOW Season 1: This dramedy set in the 1980s is centered on the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) and their lives. (Netflix)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"13 Going on 30": A teen shuttles forward to adulthood after making a wish in this romantic comedy. (Netflix)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Full Metal Jacket": A U.S. Marine must deal with the bloody hardships of battle in this iconic war movie. (Netflix)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"The Queen": Helen Mirren stars as Queen Elizabeth II as she grapples with the aftermath of the death of Princess Diana. (Netflix)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"The Sixth Sense": A young Haley Joel Osment and Bruce Willis star in this thriller about a child psychologist trying to aid a boy who sees spirits. (Netflix)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Trolls": Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Zooey Deschanel are some of the star-studded voices in this animated film about the lives of a group of trolls. (Netflix)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Daughters of the Dust": Writer-director Julie Dash won accolades for this dramatic film about the Gullah culture in islands off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. (Netflix)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"2 Days in the Valley": Danny Aiello, Glenne Headly and Greg Crutwell star in this comedic thriller where multiple people's lives intersect in Los Angeles. (Hulu, Amazon Prime)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Ace Ventura: Pet Detective": Jim Carrey stars as a rambunctious wildlife detective who tries to aid in the search for the Miami Dolphins' missing mascot. (Hulu)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Apocalypse Now": Francis Ford Coppola directed this critically acclaimed war film starring some of the world's most acclaimed actors, including Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen, Dennis Hopper, Scott Glenn and Frederic Forrest. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Blue Velvet": Dennis Hopper stars as the profane sociopath Frank Booth, along with Isabella Rossellini as Dorothy Vallens in this cult classic written and directed by David Lynch. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Con Air": Nicolas Cage stars as an ex-con who finds himself on a prisoner transport plane taken over by the passengers in this 1997 action feature. (Hulu)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Dances with Wolves": Kevin Costner both directed and starred in this historical drama that won the Oscar for best picture. (Hulu)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Free Willy": Jason James Richter stars as a boy who befriends an orca at an amusement park. (Hulu)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Gangs of New York": Martin Scorsese directed this 19th century period drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis about life in a Manhattan slum neighborhood. (Hulu)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Legally Blonde": This 2001 comedy starring Reese Witherspoon as a plucky law student with a passion for pink is so beloved it spurred sequels and a Broadway musical. (Hulu)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Black-ish" Season 3: ABC struck gold with this comedy starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross about a well-to-do couple trying to keep their children in touch with their African American heritage. (Hulu)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Suits" Season 6: This USA Network legal drama set in a fictional New York City law firm is a fan favorite. (Amazon Prime)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Aeon Flux": Charlize Theron stars as an assassin deeply embroiled in a mystery in this thriller based an MTV animated sc-fi series. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Bowling For Columbine": Michael Moore explores some possible causes for the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in this critically acclaimed documentary. (Amazon Prime)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Regarding Henry": Aida Linares, Annette Bening, Harrison Ford and Mikki Allen star in this drama about an attorney who must reclaim his life after he is wounded while interrupting a robbery. (Hulu, Amazon Prime)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"The Salesman": An Iranian couple, who are appearing in a production of "Death of a Salesman," cope with the aftermath of the wife suriving an attack in this Academy Award-winning film. (Amazon Prime)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"I Am Not Your Negro": Samuel L. Jackson narrates this documentary based on writer James Baldwin's unfinished manuscript, "Remember This House." (Amazon Prime)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Ocean's Eleven": BFFs George Clooney and Brad Pitt star in this 2001 remake of the 1960 Rat Pack heist film of the same name. (Amazon Prime)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Star Trek Beyond": The USS Enterprise crew must once again battle a ruthless enemy to protect the Federation in this sc-fi action film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children": This dark fantasy film based on the Ransom Riggs novel of the same name, follows a boy who discovers a mystery stretched across time. (HBO Now)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"The Birth of a Nation": Nate Parker stars as Nat Turner who led a slave rebellion in the Antebellum era. (HBO Now)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"The Bodyguard": Whitney Houston stars as a famous pop singer in need of protection in this 1992 drama which also had one of the music industry's most successful soundtracks. (HBO Now)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Bend It Like Beckham": Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley star in this romantic comedy about a young roman who rebels against her Sikh parents to join a football team. (HBO Now)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Danger & Eggs": A pair of friends get into zany adventures in this animated series. (Amazon Prime)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Coal Miner's Daughter": Sissy Spacek won the best actress Academy Award for her role as country singer Loretta Lynn in this 1980 film about the singer's rise to fame. (HBO Now)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"The Heart Guy": A rising star surgeon returns to his rural hometown to practice after he is banned from surgery in the big city and finds a life he didn't quite expect in this Australian series. (Acorn TV)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Driving Miss Daisy": Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy star in this dramedy about the burgeoning friendship between and elderly woman and her driver. Tandy won a best actress Academy Award for the role. (HBO Now)
What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June
"Danger UXB": This classic British series is set during World War II and centers around a team of bomb disposal experts tasked with disarming and destroying thousands of potentially lethal ordnance. (Acorn TV)