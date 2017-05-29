Miranda Kerr and Emmy Rossum both marry

Rossum wore a Carolina Herrara gown on her big day and a few folks spotted the couple taking pictures around the city a day before.

Emmy Rossum and Sam Esmail at their wedding in New York City | May 28, 2017 @emmyrossum @samesmail ❤️❤️ https://t.co/ayUeYsN4uy pic.twitter.com/kJ0T9MtH6L

"I don't know the story behind it, but it's from 1920 in Paris, so I like that I've inherited someone's story, and I hope that it's a good one," she said.