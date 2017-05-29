Breaking News

Watch Millie Bobby Brown channel 'Dreamgirls'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 8:25 AM ET, Mon May 29, 2017

  • The 13-year-old actress has been showing off her singing voice
  • Her hit series returns in October

(CNN)There are "Stranger Things" than celebs showing off their pipes, but that doesn't make it any less delightful.

One of the stars of that hit show, Millie Bobby Brown, is traveling internationally to promote the series and singing some tunes along the way.
After impressing attendees with her cover of Katy Perry's "Firework" (with just a touch of Beyonce's version of "Ave Maria") at Argentina Comic Con, she had something different for her fans in Chile.
The 13-year-old actress performed a rendition of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," made famous by Jennifer Holliday in the hit 1981 Broadway musical "Dreamgirls."
Of course, Brown wasn't even born then, but her Netflix series is set in the 1980s, so it makes sense that she would have an affinity for that decade.
Season 2 of "Stranger Things" starts streaming October 31.