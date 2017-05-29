Photos: What's streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu in June The women of Litchfield Penitentiary return in Season 5 of the dramedy "Orange is the New Black" on Netflix. But that's not all that's premiering during the month of June: Hide Caption 1 of 37

"Disney's Moana": A chieftain's daughter answers the call of the ocean in order to break a curse in this hit Disney animated film. (Netflix)

"Quantico" Season 2: There's fast paced action in this ABC series about an FBI agent out to uncover and undermine a group of rogue CIA agents. (Netflix)

"GLOW Season 1: This dramedy set in the 1980s is centered on the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (GLOW) and their lives. (Netflix)

"13 Going on 30": A teen shuttles forward to adulthood after making a wish in this romantic comedy. (Netflix)

"Full Metal Jacket": A U.S. Marine must deal with the bloody hardships of battle in this iconic war movie. (Netflix)

"The Queen": Helen Mirren stars as Queen Elizabeth II as she grapples with the aftermath of the death of Princess Diana. (Netflix)

"The Sixth Sense": A young Haley Joel Osment and Bruce Willis star in this thriller about a child psychologist trying to aid a boy who sees spirits. (Netflix)

"Trolls": Anna Kendrick, Justin Timberlake and Zooey Deschanel are some of the star-studded voices in this animated film about the lives of a group of trolls. (Netflix)

"Daughters of the Dust": Writer-director Julie Dash won accolades for this dramatic film about the Gullah culture in islands off the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina. (Netflix)

"2 Days in the Valley": Danny Aiello, Glenne Headly and Greg Crutwell star in this comedic thriller where multiple people's lives intersect in Los Angeles. (Hulu, Amazon Prime)

"Ace Ventura: Pet Detective": Jim Carrey stars as a rambunctious wildlife detective who tries to aid in the search for the Miami Dolphins' missing mascot. (Hulu)

"Apocalypse Now": Francis Ford Coppola directed this critically acclaimed war film starring some of the world's most acclaimed actors, including Robert Duvall, Martin Sheen, Dennis Hopper, Scott Glenn and Frederic Forrest. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Blue Velvet": Dennis Hopper stars as the profane sociopath Frank Booth, along with Isabella Rossellini as Dorothy Vallens in this cult classic written and directed by David Lynch. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Con Air": Nicolas Cage stars as an ex-con who finds himself on a prisoner transport plane taken over by the passengers in this 1997 action feature. (Hulu)

"Dances with Wolves": Kevin Costner both directed and starred in this historical drama that won the Oscar for best picture. (Hulu)

"Free Willy": Jason James Richter stars as a boy who befriends an orca at an amusement park. (Hulu)

"Gangs of New York": Martin Scorsese directed this 19th century period drama starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Daniel Day-Lewis about life in a Manhattan slum neighborhood. (Hulu)

"Legally Blonde": This 2001 comedy starring Reese Witherspoon as a plucky law student with a passion for pink is so beloved it spurred sequels and a Broadway musical. (Hulu)

"Black-ish" Season 3: ABC struck gold with this comedy starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross about a well-to-do couple trying to keep their children in touch with their African American heritage. (Hulu)

"Suits" Season 6: This USA Network legal drama set in a fictional New York City law firm is a fan favorite. (Amazon Prime)

"Aeon Flux": Charlize Theron stars as an assassin deeply embroiled in a mystery in this thriller based an MTV animated sc-fi series. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Bowling For Columbine": Michael Moore explores some possible causes for the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in this critically acclaimed documentary. (Amazon Prime)

"Regarding Henry": Aida Linares, Annette Bening, Harrison Ford and Mikki Allen star in this drama about an attorney who must reclaim his life after he is wounded while interrupting a robbery. (Hulu, Amazon Prime)

"The Salesman": An Iranian couple, who are appearing in a production of "Death of a Salesman," cope with the aftermath of the wife suriving an attack in this Academy Award-winning film. (Amazon Prime)

"I Am Not Your Negro": Samuel L. Jackson narrates this documentary based on writer James Baldwin's unfinished manuscript, "Remember This House." (Amazon Prime)

"Ocean's Eleven": BFFs George Clooney and Brad Pitt star in this 2001 remake of the 1960 Rat Pack heist film of the same name. (Amazon Prime)

"Star Trek Beyond": The USS Enterprise crew must once again battle a ruthless enemy to protect the Federation in this sc-fi action film. (Amazon Prime, Hulu)

"Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children": This dark fantasy film based on the Ransom Riggs novel of the same name, follows a boy who discovers a mystery stretched across time. (HBO Now)

"The Birth of a Nation": Nate Parker stars as Nat Turner who led a slave rebellion in the Antebellum era. (HBO Now)

"The Bodyguard": Whitney Houston stars as a famous pop singer in need of protection in this 1992 drama which also had one of the music industry's most successful soundtracks. (HBO Now)

"Bend It Like Beckham": Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley star in this romantic comedy about a young woman who rebels against her Sikh parents to join a football team. (HBO Now)

"Danger & Eggs": A pair of friends get into zany adventures in this animated series. (Amazon Prime)

"Coal Miner's Daughter": Sissy Spacek won the best actress Academy Award for her role as country singer Loretta Lynn in this 1980 film about the singer's rise to fame. (HBO Now)

"The Heart Guy": A rising star surgeon returns to his rural hometown to practice after he is banned from surgery in the big city and finds a life he didn't quite expect in this Australian series. (Acorn TV)

"Driving Miss Daisy": Morgan Freeman and Jessica Tandy star in this dramedy about the burgeoning friendship between and elderly woman and her driver. Tandy won a best actress Academy Award for the role. (HBO Now)