(CNN) Following a big win at Cannes, Sofia Coppola has just joined a very exclusive club.

On Sunday, Coppola picked up the best director prize at the French film festival, becoming only the second female director to do so in the event's 70-year history.

The last female director to win was Yuliya Solntseva, a Russian director who earned the award for her 1961 drama "Chronicle of Flaming Years."

Coppola was honored for directing her film "The Beguiled," a thriller starring Nicole Kidman as a woman who runs a Southern girls' boarding school during the Civil War.

Kidman also picked up the 70th Anniversary Award, which was presented to her by Will Smith.

