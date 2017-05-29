The Spaces is a digital publication that covers architecture, design and art.



(CNN) It's that time of year again when the crisp weather and festive cheer conspires to make us overcome our fear of falling and take to the ice.

All around the world there are extraordinary ice-skating rinks that will satiate your need for exercise and architecture.

From a loop in front of Mies van der Rohe's Chicago skyscrapers to a twirl beneath Le Grand Palais' glass dome, these are some of the world's most beautiful ice-skating rinks. This year, don't skate anywhere less than spectacular.